Palworld's Feybreak update adds a built-in Nuzlocke mode to the open-world survival game - and a taste of next year's Terraria crossover

Palworld has just released a huge new update that teases its upcoming Terraria crossover and adds both Nuzlocke and randomizer modes to the creature capture survival game.

There are a lot of changes in the Feybreak update, out now, but the one I'm most excited about is the inclusion of two challenge modes. There's a hardcore mode that effectively functions like a built-in Nuzlocke, making death permanent for both you and your Pals should they fall in battle.

There are also two types of randomizer modes. One mixes things up region by region, so you'll find Pals that make sense for that area, just not where you're used to spotting them normally. The other is completely random, so you'll be able to find any Pal in any part of the map.

The Nuzlocke was created and popularized by Pokemon players and is a great way to encourage new team compositions. While Palworld's version doesn't function exactly the same way – there's no limit on how many Pals you can catch – it should still make runs more tense and exciting.

⚡Feybreak Update Notice⚡Major update that adds a ton of new features, new areas, new pals, new buildings, hardcore mode, expeditions, research and more!Update v0.4.11 has been released.＝＝＝▼New Content・Meowmeow from Terraria!⤷ Meowmeow, the first "bullet-firing… pic.twitter.com/rXRcnCSVb1December 23, 2024

The randomizer is a feature a lot of us have been wanting for a while now. There's no variation in Palworld – once you've played through the game once, you know what to expect and where. This will mix things up and make each run feel fresh.

As for the Terraria crossover, the Feybreak update adds a new sword from the 2D exploring game, Meowmeow. It's "the first bullet-firing melee weapon" in the game, shooting adorable little cat heads that meow as they careen through the air as they seek out rival Pals and thugs.

The literal biggest change to the game is the addition of Feybreak Island, six times larger than Sakurajima, and "the harshest" place yet. On it lives a new clan, the Feybreak Warriors, defended by their missile battery camp.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll also find a new resource that only exists on the island: Hexolite Quartz. Additional technologies and buildings have also been added, alongside a new level cap of 60, so this could be needed to access those upgrades.

Some other highlights are the Expedition and Research mechanics. The former lets you send your Pals out on trips to gather resources, and the latter requires use of the Pal Labor Research Laboratory to unlock permanent passive buffs that will increase the efficiency of your base. It also means that some buildings that increase work speeds will be unlocked via research.

Another way Palworld is making its catching mechanics legally distinct from Pokemon's is by adding modules to Pal Spheres that will "significantly change their trajectory, such as curving it, which in turn increases the capture rate."

There are also new Pals, Predator Pals, Alpha Pals won't all be enormous, there are double jump boots, and a ton of new weapons and buildings. I haven't played in a long few months as I was writing guides for the game when it first came out and got a bit sick of it, but this update is what will tempt me back.

If you're not convinced, check out the best games on Game Pass you can play instead.