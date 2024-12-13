Palworld's big Feybreak update adds the "harshest" island yet this month, and it's 6 times bigger than the last one

Although Palworld didn't pick up any nominations at The Game Awards, it did show off its upcoming Feybreak update, coming December 23, 2025.

This update adds a new island – the "largest and harshest" one yet, per a press release. It's also six times the size of Sakurajima, the island added to the Palapagos in the last major update.

As you'd expect, there are new Pals, new weapons, new buildings, new mechanics, and a new faction leader. New everything, basically, as the hit survival game continues its early access journey. Speaking of which, the game is currently 25% off on Steam.

The trailer features a comedic cinematic where a human and a ferocious Pal beat the absolute crap out of each other, even taking a break at night to rest by a campfire together. I hope this means there are going to be some new melee combat options that are more effective than simply swinging a bat at the critters.

Palworld also has an upcoming collaboration with Terraria, although we don't know what exactly that will entail. Will we be able to mine underground? Will there be a 2D level? Or will we just get some items and monsters inspired by the indie game?

Ahead of the huge Feybreak patch, Palworld recently pushed a smaller, quieter update that changed its core Pal summoning mechanic. Now, rather than throwing a Pal Sphere to summon the beasts, the Pal simply appears right next to you. This seems like it's been done to make the mechanic legally distinct from Pokemon while Palworld deals with its ongoing Nintendo lawsuit.

While you're here, check out our live coverage of The Game Awards.