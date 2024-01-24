Palworld sails to new heights as it becomes the second-ever Steam game to hit 2 million concurrent players

Palworld has eclipsed two million concurrent players on Steam, becoming only the second-ever game on Valve's platform to do so.

As tracker SteamDB relays, Pocketpair's survival game is now in very elite company on Steam. The concurrent player record for Palworld stands at 2,018,905 at the time of writing, which makes Palworld the second-ever game on Steam to pass the two-million player mark.

The other game is, of course, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, and Palworld has a lot of work to do if it wants to beat PUBG's all-time concurrent player record, which currently stands at just over 3.2 million. Palworld would have to nearly double its concurrent player count to comfortably beat PUBG's record.

Palworld topped 1.8 million players on Steam earlier this week, making it second on the all-time Steam concurrent players list. It overtook Valve's Counter-Strike 2 to hit that prestigious second position, and for an early access game like Palworld to beat a renowned FPS sequel was wild.

Speaking of early access, Palworld studio's CEO thinks it's about "60% complete" in its current state. This should give players a pretty concrete idea of what to expect for the game's eventual 1.0 launch, and what's more, the newly revealed Palworld roadmap has promised PvP, cross-play, building improvements, and more.

Read up on our Palworld review to see what we've made of the early access game so far in our time spent with it, and why we called it a "strange and obviously cruel game."

If you're looking for something else survival-based to take on in the near future, check out our guide to the best games like Palworld.