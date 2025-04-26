RuneScape: Dragonwilds is Steam's newest survival game hit with 600,000 copies sold and over 13,000 user reviews that are 85% positive

Less than two weeks into its early access run, co-op survival spin-off RuneScape: Dragonwilds is already off to a wicked start.

Jagex CEO Jon Bellamy shared some stats about the new game set in the same world as evergreen MMO RuneScape, of course, over on LinkedIn. The game has climbed to the top of Steam's best-seller charts, having sold over 600,000 copies in the short period of time, and amassed more than 13,755 user reviews on the platform, 85% of which give it the thumbs up.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now enjoys a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam, with lots of players praising its heavier combat and cool base-building, while positively comparing it to fellow survival hit Valheim - this time with more RPG juice to soak in.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds was also the third most-watched game on streaming platform Twitch and most players' sessions lasted more than two hours on average.

"The response from players, the RuneScape community, and the industry so far has exceeded even our most hopeful expectations," Bellamy wrote. "And it's reminded me just how much games - and the people behind them - can still surprise, and inspire us in the most unexpected ways. It's the alchemy of this industry. While the numbers are incredible, what I'm most proud of is the team behind them... Your creativity and commitment are fingerprints covering every part of this game."

Jagex plans to leave early access sometime in 2026, but in the lead up to that 1.0 launch, the team also seems to be keenly aware that it's entered a very competitive subgenre, so much so that senior community manager Jake Blunt has already assured folks the devs will focus on "things that make us unique" in upcoming updates.

In the meantime, check out all the upcoming new games of 2025 to see what else you could play.