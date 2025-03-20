League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends

News
By published

The Demon's Hand looks great - if you're willing to sell your soul

The Demon&#039;s Hand
(Image credit: Riot Games)

League of Legends now has an in-client roguelike game that players say feels a lot like indie hit Balatro. The problem is, if you want to see everything it has to offer, you'll need to play actual games of League of Legends to progress.

The Demon's Hand dropped last night, somehow managing to remain a complete surprise until it showed up in the client. I've not had the chance to play it yet, but Riot has helpfully outlined the basics - every round, you deal damage to your opponents based on the cumulative attack values of the cards you've put together, augmenting the game with powerful sigils. If that sounds a little bit like Balatro's Jokers, that's because it is.

Overall, players seem pretty impressed. Riot is generally quite good when it comes to in-client experiences like this, and for the relative gimmick it is, The Demon's Hand seems to mostly live up to its inspiration. Some somewhat gnarly performance issues seem to be the major concern, but perhaps the biggest issue is progression.

Story difficulty isn't too tricky, but if you really want to see everything that the game has to offer, you'll want to up the difficulty. Hard Mode and Demon Mode - presumably the equivalent of Balatro's tougher Antes - are unlocked by gathering eight or 16 'Rare' Sigils. The catch is that the only way to do that is by playing actual games of League of Legends, and while that's something I've been doing for far too long now, it's not a fate I'd wish upon casual Balatro-enjoyers.

What's worse is that finding those Sigils seems to be a matter of luck - some players say they've received none after multiple games, whereas others claim they've been gifted a handful after just a single Arena match. You can make it easier to find more Sigils by completing missions, but the RNG element seems to be a little harsh.

One of Riot's previous spin-offs was a Vampire Survivors-like, which is ironic since the roguelike's creator says he was lucky to dodge the waves of knockoffs.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Supervive
As League of Legends fans reel over loot controversy, fans of ex-Riot devs' hot new MOBA seize the chance to promote their game instead
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
Balatro maker promises that the dodgiest odds in the hit roguelike aren't deceiving you
A screenshot shows Sahn-Uzal Mordekaiser absorbing red flame into his hands.
Doubling-down on League of Legends' worst PR disaster in years, developer Riot locks hotly anticipated cosmetic behind $240 gacha wall
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
After 10 months, 3 Game Awards, and the downfall of global productivity, roguelike hit Balatro reaches a new all-time Steam peak
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever
Latest in League of Legends
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Arcane
4 years later, the League of Legends MMO remains a major project for Riot Games' co-founder who says it's "exactly the type of company" that should be making MMOs
League of Legends
As League of Legends players blast 800-hour grinds, Riot says this "wasn't meant to get harder" and "we messed up" on the whole First Blood thing too
Arcane season 2
Arcane writer says "it was always our hope" to get a character from the show into League of Legends
Valorant
Riot Games cracks down on Valorant and League of Legends streamers who promote boosting, smurfing, and buying accounts
Arcane
Arcane season 2 has a bit of a canon problem – but as a 13-year League of Legends veteran, I can't bring myself to care
Latest in News
The Demon&#039;s Hand
League of Legends shadow-drops a Balatro-style roguelike, but the catch is that to complete it you'll have to actually play League of Legends
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Cyberpunk Turf Wars
There's an official new Cyberpunk 2077 game, but the bad news is that it's housed in a 9-foot, 1,500lb arcade machine
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
More about league of legends
Arcane

4 years later, the League of Legends MMO remains a major project for Riot Games' co-founder who says it's "exactly the type of company" that should be making MMOs
League of Legends

As League of Legends players blast 800-hour grinds, Riot says this "wasn't meant to get harder" and "we messed up" on the whole First Blood thing too
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop open on a wooden desk

RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches
See more latest
Most Popular
Spider-Man swings into action alongside the Fantastic Four and Ms. Marvel.
Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four team up in a new story from Jay and Silent Bob creator Kevin Smith
Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame
Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe how many Marvel movies she's been in: "That can't be right"
The Bride
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s upcoming horror movie starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley gets delayed in big Warner Bros. shake-up
Cyberpunk Turf Wars
There's an official new Cyberpunk 2077 game, but the bad news is that it's housed in a 9-foot, 1,500lb arcade machine
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
Sonic and Shadow clash in front of the moon in Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic gets an official lore timeline that goes "tens of thousands of years" into the past and 200 years into the future, and somehow canonizes a party game spin-off
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Disney's live-action Snow White lands divisive Rotten Tomatoes score from first reviews, as critics call it everything from "deeply frustrating" to "enchanting"
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement
This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever