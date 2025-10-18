After 7 long snowless years, the League of Legends Winter map is coming back this year "because you really asked for it"
Riot says its "tech and tools need some work," but because of fan demand, the Winter map is returning for 2025
Well folks, it's been a long, long time without League of Legends' Winter map - specifically, the last time Summoner's Rift had its holiday duds on was 2018 - but it's finally coming back for 2025.
In a silly little reveal video, League executive producer Paul Bellezza teases out the big announcement while making a snow angel. He addresses the fact that it's been a long time since the last Snowdown event and attributed the long wait to tech issues, saying "our tech and tools need some work."
Then he goes on about how it's only Winter (technically fall right now) in the Northern hemisphere of the planet, whereas the Southern hemisphere is still soaking up the sun in Summer. And finally, he says, "Because you really asked for it, we're just gonna do it anyway. Winter map is coming back, everyone."
The details aren't entirely clear quite yet, but we know that the festive version of Summoner's Rift is coming in the 25.23 patch, which is scheduled to go live on November 19. In previous years, there would be all sorts of holiday-themed skins, limited-time events, and seasonal rewards in addition to the Winter map. In the video above, you can see the map will be decked out in the usual holiday trappings. You know, lights, snowmen, wrapped presents, candy canes, snow globes, three headed monsters, the usual.
If you want to know where we ranked League of Legends on our list of the best MOBAs to play in 2025, you know where to click.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
