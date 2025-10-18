After 7 long snowless years, the League of Legends Winter map is coming back this year "because you really asked for it"

Well folks, it's been a long, long time without League of Legends' Winter map - specifically, the last time Summoner's Rift had its holiday duds on was 2018 - but it's finally coming back for 2025.

In a silly little reveal video, League executive producer Paul Bellezza teases out the big announcement while making a snow angel. He addresses the fact that it's been a long time since the last Snowdown event and attributed the long wait to tech issues, saying "our tech and tools need some work."

Then he goes on about how it's only Winter (technically fall right now) in the Northern hemisphere of the planet, whereas the Southern hemisphere is still soaking up the sun in Summer. And finally, he says, "Because you really asked for it, we're just gonna do it anyway. Winter map is coming back, everyone."

An Important Message from Pabro... - YouTube Watch On

The details aren't entirely clear quite yet, but we know that the festive version of Summoner's Rift is coming in the 25.23 patch, which is scheduled to go live on November 19. In previous years, there would be all sorts of holiday-themed skins, limited-time events, and seasonal rewards in addition to the Winter map. In the video above, you can see the map will be decked out in the usual holiday trappings. You know, lights, snowmen, wrapped presents, candy canes, snow globes, three headed monsters, the usual.

