League of Legends is getting a new client, "entirely new visuals," and "a bit of new gameplay" in a massive 2027 update reportedly codenamed League Next

Riot Games is gearing up for a massive League of Legends overhaul that'll revamp Summoner's Rift with "entirely new visuals," integrate a new client into the game itself so it doesn't open from a separate launcher, add new gameplay elements, and improve the new player experience.

"We're often asked if we're gonna make League of Legends 2 some day, and the answer to that has been and remains, no," says League executive producer Paul Bellezza in a video update confirming a Bloomberg report that was published shortly beforehand. "We've always been committed to constantly improving and updating League, from new game modes and champion updates, to balancing the game every other week, and so on."

There are, however, some "bigger updates" coming to League in 2027 that the developers aren't ready to fully reveal, but Bellezza and studio head Andrei van Roon go over the broad strokes in the below video.

A look at some of our plans for League after 2026. pic.twitter.com/vqsnBksg1YDecember 18, 2025

"The majority of the League team" is now working on a "larger bundle of changes" coming to League in 2027, including a full overhaul of the map, "a bit of new gameplay," a brand new around-game client "that's fully integrated with the in-game experience rather than being a separate application, like today." There are also "some changes to runes and how you make some free game choices," and finally, Riot is "overhauling the new player experience, so that once we're done, it should be the best time ever to get your friends into League."

Van Roon admits there's "a bit more" to the big update than is being shared, and Bloomberg reports it's the game's biggest update in its 16-year history. It will reportedly also include reworked character models and UI and make backend improvements to make it easier to release updates, but those details have yet to be confirmed.

