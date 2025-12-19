Even though Overwatch 2 canceled its story mode, Blizzard teases "to lean further into storytelling and character development" for the FPS' 10th anniversary

News
By published

"We believe 2026 will be a year where our boldest ideas come to life"

Overwatch 2 heroes battling
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch celebrates its milestone 10th birthday next year, and Blizzard developers are making big promises about what's ahead.

When asked about what the team was most excited for in 2026, in a chat with Xbox Wire, Overwatch 2 devs said they're looking forward to deepening "the universe and lore surrounding our Heroes, moving beyond their functional roles in a game." Overwatch's ongoing story has only tiptoed forward - very slowly, I might add - since its debut, but the team is apparently "eager to take creative steps that will allow the game to lean further into storytelling and character development."