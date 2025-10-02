After one of 2025's biggest surprise hits, Peak devs announce a new co-op online game: "Peak is still being worked on internally but now it's time to glaze Crashout Crew"

Developer Aggro Crab was having a rough go of it just a few months ago, but I think it's safe to say that the unexpectedly massive success of Peak has made things look a lot brighter. Now, Aggro Crab is ready to unveil its next game, Crashout Crew, another chaotic multiplayer game cut from the same cloth as Peak.

Crashout Crew a 4-player co-op game that essentially looks like Overcooked but with forklift drivers. You need to work together with your partners to make various ridiculous deliveries, earning money to get new gadgets and forklift upgrades. It looks delightful in the debut trailer below, and you'll be able to try it out for yourself with a Steam Next Fest demo later this month.

Both Crashout Crew and Peak share an origin story, as earlier this year, the devs at Aggro Crab had just had a major project canceled. "We came to the conclusion that for the future of Aggro Crab's sustainability as a studio and the people themselves," they wrote in a Steam news post at the time, "we NEED to change what we’re doing. So we shook things up. Instead of working on a large project again, we started small. No big ideas, just something silly to bring back the spark a few of us were missing. How about a game jam?"

Some of them, working alongside developers at Totally Accurate Battle Simulator studio Landfall, created Peak, which went on to become a viral hit. But Crashout Crew is "the other half to the 2025 game-jam projects we made this year," according to the trailer description.

"While SOME of Aggro Crab developed PEAK with Landfall, the rest of the studio has been locked in this year to produce Crashout Crew! That means we're now publicly working on TWO GAMES! So yeah, PEAK is still being worked on internally but now it's time to glaze CRASHOUT CREW."

Peak alone marks quite a success story for a studio that was trying to bounce back after a project cancellation, and Crashout Crew looks like it builds on a similar brand of multiplayer shenanigans. Keep an eye on its Steam page if you want to try out the demo with some friends when it launches on October 13.

