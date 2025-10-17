I spent an undisclosed but fireable amount of time playing games at work, and here are my 10 Steam Next Fest demos you shouldn't miss before they're gone

Well, they can't fire me if I make playing Steam Next Fest games count as work, now, can they? The demo festival is one of my favorite calendar events as there's always plenty new to check out, dipping into just about anything that sounds interesting. The problem is, with so many, just what's worth the time to check out? There's enough stuffed in here that it'd genuinely be impossible to give them all a fair shake before the event ended. Which is where I come in.

I've been deep in the mines, getting my gamer paws on just about anything that looks fun. I've probably installed four times more than I could possibly try. But I've played more that have excited and delighted me than I can even highlight here (and you can check out our Steam Next Fest guide for more on how to do so yourself). It's been a challenge, but here are the best Steam Next Fest demos for this October 2025 period that you really should be checking out. Get 'em downloading!

10. Constance

(Image credit: btf games)

Developer: btf

Release date: November 24, 2025

I know, I know, Hollow Knight: Silksong feels like such a dominating Metroidvania experience that it's hard to imagine jumping right back into the fray. But, Constance makes a compelling case, and is well worth giving a quick go. Those who loved Silksong will nevertheless find Constance's paintbrush powers deliver a fresh twist on movement, while those who bounced off Silksong may find its balance a little easier to get into. With an emotional story about mental health, a gorgeous art style, and goopy paint powers, this has quickly become one of my most anticipated new games for 2025.

Play the Constance demo here!

9. Ambrosia Sky

(Image credit: Soft Rains)

Developer: Soft Rains

Release date: November 10, 2025 (Act One)

I love when space-set sci-fi isn't just clinical, cold hallways. Ambrosia Sky has Dalia, a scarab agent, returning home to The Cluster – where colorful, vibrant fungus has overtaken the colony. It's Dalia's job to investigate, and to claim the corpses for research materials. Melancholy rather than grim, Ambrosia Sky's immersive sim elements are right out of System Shock or Deus Ex, making exploring the station intriguing and open, even though the mission structure means you're quite focused on what you need to do in each map. Dalia's cleaning tool is the real star of the show, spraying chemicals that burn away fungus. You can even alter the spread of its nozzle and customize it with elemental powers. Creepy sci-fi PowerWash Simulator? You know I'm in. Play the Ambrosia Sky demo here!

8. Reanimal

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Release date: TBC

This is one to play when you're in the mood for horror.

Reanimal comes from Tarsier Studios, the creators of Little Nightmares. But you don't need me to tell you that. This short but creep demo makes it clear that, even though Tarsier had to leave that brand behind, the larger-than-life terror it was known for with Little Nightmares is still in the studio's DNA. Sneaking through an abandoned factory as small children (either solo or in co-op), this might offer some of the most disturbing and heart-in-mouth moments of any Tarsier Studio game opening to date. I won't spoil much, but this is one to play when you're in the mood for horror – and 'tis the season! In our Little Nightmares 3 review, we came away a bit disappointed, but Reanimal's fresh angle on the genre from the original creators could be set to keep the flame burning.

Play the Reanimal demo here!

7. Marvel Cosmic Invasion

(Image credit: Dotemu)

Developer: Tribute Games

Release date: 2025

Marvel Cosmic Invasion comes from Tribute Games, the developers behind the rather excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The same love and care they brought to TMNT is evident in this beat 'em up take on Marvel as well, throughout this demo that allows you to play through the first couple of levels in arcade mode solo or with friends. There's a lot of superheroes to play as too. Spider-Man, Venom, Captain America, Wolverine, and more are available in this crunchy demo. Even by yourself, you don't play completely alone, as you actually pick two characters at once. Combo attacks mean you can tag-in your alternate selection to jump into the action at any time. I can't wait to play more!

Play the Marvel Cosmic Invasion demo here!

6. Tides of Tomorrow

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Developer: Digixart

Release date: February 24, 2026

Tides of Tomorrow isn't Digixart's first narrative-driven story game – the developer also made the excellent Road 96 and its sequel. Which is perhaps why adventuring through this world on the brink of ecological collapse – an ocean planet riddled with plastic waste – is so playful with its story mechanics. Playing as a Tidewalker, awakened from stasis, there are plenty of choices to make – many revolving around how to keep an ever-encroaching plastic sickness at bay. But, the Tidewalker's decisions can affect the state of the world for other players, not just your own. Follow the right Tidewalker, and they may leave resources for you to find… or perhaps they put a criminal leader on edge so you end up having to deal with the tightened security left in their wake. This demo gives a great slice of that in action through a Marketland heist that can vary quite drastically.

Play the Tides of Tomorrow demo here!

5. Skate Story

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Developer: by Sam Eng

Release date: December 8, 2025

Skate Story is a skateboarding game like no other, combining chill music with challenging skating routes, quirky laugh-out-loud writing, and a moon-gobbling quest to escape from hell itself. Taking on a strange pact, you agree to turn your body into glass in exchange for the ability to shred through the afterlife. Almost like Sayonara Wild Hearts, the bulk of the demo has me gunning it down straightforward routes, tricking over obstacles and bamboozling demon eyes to open the route ahead, while a couple of boss fights play out like combo challenges. This demo is a solid introduction to the game, taking you through a few levels as you make it to the end of the first world.

Play the Skate Story demo here!

4. Dice A Million

(Image credit: 2 Left Thumbs)

Developer: countlessnights

Release date: January 2026

Balatro-likes are in vogue right now, but switching cards for dice makes Dice A Million my one to watch in the genre right now. A roguelike that has you passing escalating score challenges, they all revolve around rolling the ol' bones. Beginning with humble three and four sided dice, you can progressively upgrade these to simply dice with more sides, and some bizarre options ranging from two dice sticky-taped together to matroshyka dolls. Coming up with game-breaking combos is part of the fun, and the nature of this genre as a demo makes it immensely replayable already. Give 'em a roll for yourself.

Play the Dice A Million demo here!

3. Starsand Island

(Image credit: Seed Lab)

Developer: Seed Lab

Release date: Q1 2026

Cozy farming sims are one overstuffed genre at the moment, but Starsand Island has stuck out to us over the course of Steam Next Fest. It's not exactly reinventing the wheel, but hitting all the cozy notes just the way we like to see them with an incredible art style to boot. Hanging out with locals, farming, fishing, Starsand Island does it all, teasing plenty of super in-depth customization while also keeping the action abstracted and arcadey – it's a neat balance that means this paradise can be what you want it without becoming a chore to maintain.

Play the Starsand Island demo here!

2. Bubsy 4D

(Image credit: Atari)

Developer: Fabraz

Release date: 2026

Creative and expressive platforming is at the forefront of Bubsy 4D.

Bubsy 4D means that, yes, Bubsy is finally back, just as his many fans have been clamoring for. They… have been clamoring… right? Well, nevertheless, the bobcat has been thrust into another adventure, this time heading into space to thwart an invasion of robotic sheep and retrieve the precious golden yarnballs he so covets. In all seriousness, this tongue-in-cheek revival of a '90s icon is incredibly charming in tone. But it's also got the platforming goods. Fabraz developed the excellent Demon Turf, after all, and the same creative and expressive platforming is at the forefront of Bubsy 4D, with feline-flavored movement that has Bubs comboing together pounces, wall scrambles, and furball bouncing. The first three levels give a good taste of the action, and packed with collectibles and speedrun challenges there's a lot to get out of them already.

Play the Bubsy 4D demo here!

1. Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

(Image credit: Ubisoft, Hooded Horse)

Developer: Unfrozen

Release date: 2026

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era has been a Steam Next Fest chart topper for good reason, and has already been propelled to over one million wishlists because of it. It absolutely delivers on the series' promise that fans have been desperate to return to for a good couple of decades. Modelled closest to the truly iconic Heroes of Might and Magic 3, Olden Era riffs off those systems while finding angles to both simplify and add depth to evolve on the tactical heroic action. Crucially, though, this demo is absolutely heaving with content. From an in-depth tutorial to multiple maps you can play as a variety of factions, a whole weekend could easily disappear with this alone.

Play the Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era demo here!

