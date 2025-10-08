Cutscene haters beware, Baby Steps is hiding a secret 28-minute cutscene where the characters chat about Uncharted, Game of Thrones and more, and you'll only see it if you skip too many

Skipping too many cutscenes in Baby Steps will reward you with an almost 30-minute long cutscene.

Bennett Foddy's games are known for being difficult, with games like QWOP and Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy becoming notorious due to their awkward control schemes. Baby Steps – made with Ape Out developers Gabe Cuzzillo and Maxi Boch – is the next in that proud lineage. But for games this difficult, naturally there are people who absolutely crush it, with Getting Over It in particular becoming a massive speedrunning game. However, there's a contingency plan put in place.

As shown in a video by Cuttyflame (via PC Gamer ) If you want to skip cutscenes in Baby Steps you'll be put to the test, as each time you want to skip a new cutscene you'll be given a different minigame with varying techniques to hit the skip button. These include a balancing act akin to Tony Hawk, a pendulum-style skip, and a golf-game style charge. And once you manage to skip around 30 cutscenes, your reward will be a new cutscene.

This cutscene shows Nate and Moose (voiced by Cuzzillo and Foddy) chatting outside the latter's cabin, with Nate lamenting that whoever is playing the game is skipping all of the cutscenes. It starts off with the two talking about how people don't appreciate how much work goes into the cutscenes in a comedic way, or trying to find out their reasons, like "maybe they got kids sitting nearby," because "yeah, all the dicks and stuff you mean?"

Baby steps - Secret cutscene found - YouTube Watch On

However, the cutscene quickly devolves into basically just Cuzzillo and Foddy chatting about whatever for the remaining 25 minutes, with topics like broccoli, how Moose's Game of Thrones rewatch is going, talking about how the show loses a lot without surprises. It then goes back to talking about the cutscenes where Moose mentions that Nate skips a ton of cutscenes anyway, (with his defense being "you can't skip them in Ghost of Tsushima").

The two then talk about how they watch them in all of the Naughty Dog games, with Moose pointing out "that's most of those games… you're not giving yourself a lot of the purchase price back." They then talk about Uncharted's cutscenes and how blue Chloe's eyes are in those games, before Moose laments, "I miss Uncharted, I wish they'd bring it back." However, both seem to think "Space Uncharted" looks good, talking about how impressive the character putting the jacket on in the trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is.

There's a ton more, but I highly recommend trying to find the cutscene in-game if you're planning on doing a second run, as it's a super enjoyable listen.

