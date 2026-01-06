From creepy folklore to a human with half a head, the best hidden gems of 2025 are worth your attention

With the number of games released each year constantly increasing, and plenty of upcoming indie games, it's getting much more difficult to find smaller, stellar games. Some of the best games of any year have a tendency to slip through the cracks, which is why we've compiled a short list of 2025 games we'd like to highlight that might have been overlooked.

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we looked back at the very best of 2025 with new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guiding you through the best the past year had to offer.

Here you'll find a great variety of genres with a little something for everyone – from playful sandboxes, laid-back driving sims, apocalyptic cat-formers, and pulpy detective thrillers, we've given a lot of thought to which games are worth your time and attention.

The games we've listed below may be modest compared to many blockbuster hits this year, but they all deserve to be recognized for their innovation and expression. Please join us in celebrating some of 2025's best hidden gems – be sure to get your wishlists ready.

5. Henry Halfhead

(Image credit: Lululu Entertainment)

Developer: Lululu Entertainment

Platform(s): PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

In the mood for mischief? Henry is your guy! An oddball sandbox and object-possession adventure, Henry Halfhead is a game all about finding fun in everyday life. The story follows Henry during different stages of their life, from childhood to adulthood. In each chapter, you explore environments and use your possession power to jump into objects, moving them around and playing with their abilities. With prompts from a cheeky narrator, you're encouraged to play with these objects in a comical, tongue-in-cheek way. Try building a tower as high as you can out of sofa cushions, or bang a bunch of pots and pans like a kitchen drum kit.

The hundreds of fun interactions in Henry Halfhead would bring a smirk to any Debbie Downer. There's a wholesome story here about how Henry needs to regain their sense of childlike fun as they get older, and together with the fun possibilities of each object and the game's chaotic vibe, Henry Halfhead is good-natured fun. There's also a co-op mode if you'd like to invite a friend into the chaos. If you like the mischievousness of Untitled Goose Game or anything by Katamari/Wattam creator Keita Takahashi, Henry should be be at the top of the games you need to play next.

4. The Drifter

(Image credit: Powerhoof)

Developer: Powerhoof

Platform(s): PC