From Routine to Silent Hill f, the best horror games of 2025 were heart-pounding terrors that left me sweating with glee

2025 has been a weirdly brilliant year for horror. Not just in the usual "there's a guy with too many teeth chasing me" way, but in the sense that developers keep finding new ways to ruin our sleep schedules. Some games are existential, some are grotesque, some are just about being trapped in a corridor while the news tells you everything's fine (it's not). And somehow, one of the best horror games of the last 12 months stars a gang of stumbling bean-people who can't walk in a straight line.

That's not to say 2025 was all about the sillies. Many of the titles selected below are potential spot-holders on our list of the best survival horror games ever, while others are right up there as the most inventive indie terrors of this generation. True, they're not all super polished – that'd be disappointingly sanitized – but all of them are unforgettable. Here are the best horror games of 2025 that messed with our collective sleep schedules the most, and hopefully at least one will require you to turn on every light in a mile radius

5. Routine

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

Developer: Lunar Software

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X



You're a software engineer sent to investigate a system malfunction on a lunar base in Routine, a horror game first announced in 2012 that somehow manages to feel fresh and new despite the protracted development.



Routine's atmosphere is top-notch, and the robots (and other spooky monsters) that populate the now-abandoned moonbase are worth the price of entry alone. The Player – really, that's the character's name in the credits – isn't a soldier, and you're armed with nothing but your Cosmonaut Assistance Tool and your wits. The stealth is slightly uninspiring, but stick with it: Routine is a visual feast, and an intelligent horror game where the story being told will both draw you in and justify the time you've spent with it.

4. No, I'm Not A Human

(Image credit: Critical Reflex)

Developer: Trioskaz

Platform(s): PC

With the help of just one L-shaped hallway and a greenish filter, No I'm Not A Human's developer Trioskaz has managed to make one of the creepiest games of the year. You, a mysterious homeowner, are stuck in the liminal space of the hallway while the world catches fire outside by day and each night waves of human detritus wash up against your door.

Or, at least, they appear to be human. Some of these humans are actually Visitors, human-faced imposters that will pick off your human friends in the dead of night if you let them in. But you have to let someone in, as having other humans is essential for your survival. The horror here is all in the paranoia as you watch TV broadcasts to try and work out how to find the Visitors amongst you, and the hopelessness when you realise there's just no way to know for sure.

3. R.E.P.O.