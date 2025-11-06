The Séance of Blake Manor is an incredibly detailed supernatural mystery where every guest is laden with secrets to unravel. Set across a weekend where every minute of every hour matters – each magical attendee having their own schedule – few detective games feel this immersive and rewarding to pick at. Weaving together mythology, magic, and historical detail, each case you solve fairly sticks to the rules, no matter how supernatural. This is a hotel worth checking into.

The Séance of Blake Manor is going to happen whether investigator Declan Ward likes it or not. Arriving at the titular hotel just in time for a gathering of mystics, paid by an anonymous client to track down the missing Evelyn Deane, you only have the weekend to unravel the truth behind the dark dreams and supernatural occurrences that are bubbling to the surface as power swells ahead of the ritual. But with so many secrets to unpick, where do you start?

Set in the west of Ireland in 1897, The Séance of Blake Manor is a lavish supernatural adventure that's easily become one of the best mystery games in recent years – and it's a genre I love. Irish folklore is fantastic to delve into, as is the attention to detail in its period setting. Even whether certain characters are literate can provide vital clues, but clear signposting means you never feel admonished for not knowing something about mythology or history. So too are supernatural parts of solutions crucial, yet carefully balanced so these aspects don't undermine the logic of clues. Untangling how certain schools of magic think and work is an important part of the mystery. It creates a wonderful texture.

Coming from Spooky Doorway, the developer of the underrated pixel art detective series The Darkside Detective, this isn't the studio's first foray into mystery gaming, but it is its most ambitious. After a brief tutorial, Declan is free to explore the manor as he likes in first-person, only having to keep in mind the passage of time, where each guest is located, and which doors are either unlocked or can be crept through.

Time only passes, often minute by minute, when you actively choose to investigate something. It's used as a resource, rather than actually putting you against the clock – just one of many ways The Séance of Blake Manor feels wonderfully board gamey, like getting to poke around a haunted Clue. Look through a journal and a minute passes. Check out a painting and that's another gone. Ask a guest about the sigil on their intriguing broach. Peek at their shoe size while undetected in their room. The minutes slip by with ease.

With so many bits of evidence to unpack with each guest, and a manor so dense with objects, you'll need to be tactical about how you spend your time. It really makes the investigation feel tangible, and Blake Manor and its guests feel alive with their own motivations behind everything they do as they await the séance.

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Neatly, the manor reshuffles each hour as guests stick to their schedules. Some may pass the time in the library. Others flock to the bar when it opens. Some attend a range of talks in the drawing room – which you may attend as well, or take advantage of their absence from their rooms to be nosy. Schedules are tracked, always available on a hotkey, and reminders can be set to nudge you when each hour rolls around. With the option to even listen at doors to see who else is there, I'm reminded of the equally schedule-driven and eternally iconic Laura Bow mystery games from Sierra, such as The Colonel's Bequest. To this day, those games remain some of the most ambitious feats in gaming to my mind, and The Séance of Blake Manor feeling like a modernized version of those is a high compliment indeed.

But there's no pixel art here (besides one cute Darkside Detective reference). The Séance of Blake Manor's comic book style artwork is gorgeous and an effective part of the mystery. Deep, almost Hellboy-style blacks emphasize the many shadows that dance around Blake Manor's dark, occult mystery. Detailed elements of each character design allow Declan Ward to make deductions about their background and uncover conversation topics. Even visual onomatopoeia, like the crackling of a fire, can draw attention to what you need to investigate. While The Séance of Blake Manor does have a detective vision button to further highlight objects of interaction, the visual design is so clear that I rarely need to actually use it.