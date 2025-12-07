"Just making a cozy game isn't enough to heal a person": Why Wanderstop and its blend of introspection and tea-making has stayed with me throughout 2025

I first played Wanderstop when it released back in March, and it's rarely been far from my mind ever since. Initially, I was drawn to the narrative-driven, self-proclaimed cozy game for its tea shop management set-up. But as I got further into protagonist Alta's story, I started to see unexpected reflections of myself. As a fallen fighter whose sword is weighing her down, Alta's battle in Wanderstop is one that's ultimately with herself, and I felt such a deep, personal connection to the journey she goes through to recognize her own internal struggle.

Together with the comforting ritual of making tea and the reassuring message it infuses with darker themes, developer Ivy Road brought to life an experience steeped in meaning and vibrant color. Sitting down with studio founder and writer and director Davey Wreden – who's best known as the creator behind The Stanley Parable – I leapt at the opportunity to ask what initially sparked the idea behind the game that's stayed with me throughout 2025:

"Coming off of my previous games, Stanley Parable and Beginner's Guide, those were very cerebral kinds of experiences to work on. The subject matter in those games is pretty dark a lot of the time and I had a really difficult time finding the emotional energy needed for those projects," Wreden says. "And so I had an idea of, okay, I want to reset everything, and I want to start making things that have more levity to them, and more sort of expressive kinds of worlds and characters and colors, and it just felt like a rebound that I really needed emotionally."

"Just doing nothing"

As Wreden tells me, Wanderstop had been in the works in some capacity for almost nine years. The concepting phase began in 2016, before the project properly got underway in 2018. While the idea of a cozy game these days is nothing new – having exploded so much in recent times that its given shape to its own genre – it was a different story when the idea behind Alta's journey started to form.

"Cozy games were not really a genre back then," Wreden says. "Stardew Valley had not come out, and so it certainly at the time felt a little bit more subversive to think like, 'Ooh, I'm going to make a game about just doing nothing'."

At a surface level, the idea of doing nothing is what Alta is trying to come to terms with. When we first meet her in a forest, it's evident that she's suffering from burnout, and the sword she's always wielded as a fighter has now become too heavy for her to even lift. Once so in-tune with the weapon to the point it felt like an extension of her, this change makes her feel like a failure. Angry and confused, she pushes herself until she can't go on, only to awaken beside Boro; a big, warm, welcoming figure who owns a tea shop in the forest clearing known as Wanderstop.

Since "the making of tea is good for the soul and body", Boro encourages Alta to put down her sword for a while and rest by helping out at the tea shop. Whether it be growing ingredients, gathering tea leaves, or brewing different blends in a giant beaker-like device, I love the soothing ritual of making tea in-game. Boro was initially just going to run a shop, but Wreden explains that ultimately the meditative nature of tea "gave us so much opportunity for gameplay and narrative stuff that would have been very difficult otherwise."

The tea itself gives Alta the space to reflect throughout the story, with different blends evoking different feelings that conjure memories. As the player, we get more insight into her past and her thoughts and feelings, but the tea also helps to connect us with the other colorful characters we meet in the forest clearing. Each and every one requests a different kind of tea we have to set about making, but they all have their own stories to tell, and through them, Alta learns more about herself.

Having worked on the game for over eight years, Wreden says "a significant amount of it was just finding those characters". Boro, though, was "fully formed right at the start" of the project. The big loveable tea shop owner is hands down the most comforting presence I've encountered in a video game, offering encouragement and support to Alta with so many kind words and lines of dialogue that I think about often.

To me, Boro is the personification of a warm hug. Learning that Wreden channeled Studio Ghibi's Totoro as the "sort of grounded, rooted in the Earth, reassuring creature that will always be there, and has this kind of calming presence about him", it's no wonder I grew so attached to his presence as a kind of mentor, friend, and confidant.