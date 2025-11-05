As a Dragon Quest noob, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake honestly feels like the perfect introduction

I'll be the first to admit that I am, essentially, a sucker for Square Enix's HD-2D treatments. The striking mix of pixel art 2D and 3D environments and lighting never fails to spark joy, regardless of the game. The Octopath Traveler franchise, Live A Live, and even Triangle Strategy make my heart soar a bit by simply existing, which is partly why Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake has immediately felt like the definitive way to play each game.

To be clear, there will always be value in the original games as originally presented, and anyone arguing otherwise just looks foolish, but I just don't necessarily think that's always and forever the best way to experience something. This admittedly comes from a place of ignorance in this case – I've never played the original Dragon Quest games – but that only strengthens my resolve.

The story begins...

(Image credit: Square Enix)

I've never played the original Dragon Quest games (or, well, Dragon Warrior games initially here) in part because by the time I was really aware they existed, I'd already been playing Final Fantasy 9. While my youth had been spent playing the original Final Fantasy and subsequent releases, I'd not latched onto many JRPG series beyond that, and Dragon Quest already felt dated by the time I had even passing interest.

It's anecdotal evidence, sure, but I'd wager I'm not an outlier. Despite buying up everything from Dragon Quest 8 on PS2 to several Nintendo DS and 3DS games on up to titles for the Switch, Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake is actually the first time I've sat down and just… played one of these. The Final Fantasy 12 demo disc that came with Dragon Quest 8 saw plenty of play, but not the game itself. At some point, it honestly felt too late to start, and it doesn't help that several of them have multiple versions where people can't seem to agree which is the best to play.

It has been nice, luxurious even, to just wander through the world of Dragon Quest from the very beginning in a single polished package. Between this latest remake and the previously released Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake (which is chronologically actually the first game, because of course it is) it feels like there has never been a better time to get into Dragon Quest as a franchise, and I am absolutely taking advantage.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Importantly, many of the mechanical hallmarks of the original games are still present. The narrative and combat are largely identical with some quality-of-life changes, or so I'm told. But the original Dragon Quest still sees you venture off alone while the second game includes a party, and while combat is perhaps more colorful and in higher definition, it's still turn-based battle where you thwack the opponent until they're dead after turn-based battle where you thwack the opponent until they're dead.

I'm not anywhere near finished with Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, and who knows if I ever will be – I'm a busy man – but I'm glad to have finally started lifting the fog of war, so to speak, on this corner of the classic JRPG canon. I'd say I can't believe I waited this long to play a Dragon Quest game, but if I'm being completely honest? I'm glad I waited, because Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake feels like the perfect introduction.

Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D Remake is currently available for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PC.