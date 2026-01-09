Valve sends annual chocolates to Steam devs who earn roughly $800,000, and before Peak the folks at Aggro Crab got pretty sick of looking across the hall to see the Slay the Spire team open Gaben candy every year

There's a deep, dark, and milky secret about a handful of highly successful developers on Steam: Valve likes to send them chocolates at the end of the year. Rumors about Valve's mysterious "chocolate tier" have become more prominent over the past year or so, and it very much seems that those whispers are true.

Perhaps the most detailed breakdown of chocolate tier out there comes courtesy of games marketing consultant Chris Zukowski, who published a video in December laying out the basics as he understands them from speaking with developers over the years. According to Zukowski, Valve will send out a high-end box of chocolate to developers who meet a threshold of roughly $800,000 in annual revenue.

As Zukowski understands, Valve sends out a chocolate box worth roughly $150 to developers meeting that $800,000 threshold in annual revenue. For the small batch of developers reaching $2 million in annual revenue, they get a $250 chocolate box – specifically this one from Fran's. $250 is a pretty small gesture in light of that kind of revenue, but it's a nice way for Valve to say congrats and happy holidays to Steam's most successful devs.