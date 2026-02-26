One of the biggest Steam success stories of 2026 so far is this $8 game about throwing berries in "an ominous hole," with 3,000 "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews and rapidly climbing
What's in the hole?
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Put berries in the hole. Get money. Win. This appears to be the law of Berry Bury Berry, a strange, esoteric, and beguiling puzzler on Steam that's got thousands of positive reviews already, even though I don't think anyone really knows what's going on with the hole.
But then, are we ever meant to? It seems like our mission is to grow berries and befriend them. They're colorful, spherical companions in this small garden you've found yourself in. Fodder for the hole, the gaping mass that always demands more. More, I said. More.
Rewards gleaned thus can be used to buy tools and make improvements that'll let you make more fodder for the hole, and learn about these green but distinctly ominous surroundings. What's really going on here? Do I want to know? Do you? Growing berries and dipping them into oblivion seems so much simpler.
All of this is to say, I can see why Berry Bury Berry has gathered a steady, infatuated audience. Made by Get(Color) Games, it's a bright, eye-catching, and bizarre-looking thing with a mechanical hook that seems fun enough off the bat to justify the $8 price-tag. I mean, the PowerWash Simulator games have proven that people love mundane yet satisfying tasks if they're translated in the right way mechanically.
Throw in a narrative rabbit hole that seems somewhere between the TV show Severance and space horror Mouthwashing, and it's a strong pitch. I've only played the demo, so I'm not far enough in to get an ending yet, but there's more than enough to push me forward.
Who knew it would feel so good to just put stuff into a giant hole? I mean, honestly, there are several aspects of my life I wish I could give this treatment to. Or perhaps I can… that's a question for another time. Berry Bury Berry is on Steam, and there's a free demo out now.
Like moths to a flame, PC gamers and Steam users pile into the demo of a job sim about the very thing wreaking havoc on PC gaming and the Steam machine right now: data centers.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.