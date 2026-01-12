"Silksong charged $5 more, 9 years later, and people lost their minds": Indie dev says Steam pricing might seem hard, but it's actually really easy

Getting the price right for an indie game on Steam and beyond might seem like a delicate balancing act, but one developer behind three acclaimed hits says that it's as simple as doing a single round of testing.

Tom Francis, developer of Gunpoint, Heat Signature, and Tactical Breach Wizards, all of which boast at least a 94% Positive Steam rating across thousands of reviews, recently published a blog offering four pieces of advice from across his 15 years as an indie dev. The last of those snippets is on price, and suggests that what's often held up as one of the most difficult parts of selling your game is in fact "a solved problem."

While Francis admits that things like bringing players to your Steam page and getting them to want to buy the game are difficult and time-consuming, setting a price is actually very easy. Price, he says, "is just a single number you can change in 30 seconds, and you can find out the correct value for it in one round of testing."