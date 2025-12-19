The word "arsehole" got a bestselling Switch shopkeeping sim removed from the eshop: "A single word in more than 100,000 words of localization was caught and scrutinized without a chance for us to fix it"

Tiny Bookshop's developer says "It is incredibly difficult to re-enter those charts once that momentum is broken"

Indie bestseller Tiny Bookshop disappeared off of the Nintendo Switch eShop after it was found to have shipped with the word "arsehole," without any warning to the developers.

Tiny Bookshop – a cutesy game in which you run a tiny bookshop – was released onto Nintendo Switch back in August, and despite indie powerhouses like Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong releasing in the weeks that followed, it managed to keep a strong standing in the charts of the Nintendo Switch eShop. This lasted until one day it suddenly disappeared from the charts, and in fact, the shop itself.

Digital game developers submit games through the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC), which in turn gives ratings to each of the different ratings boards around the world. This is done via a survey, where devs will explain the content of their game – something that Zapfe-Wildemann says had "a lack of clear guidelines" – and resulted in an E rating.

Skystone Games publishing head Dmitry Muratov notes, "A single word in more than 100,000 words of localization was caught and scrutinized without a chance for us to fix it pre-release," adding, "It’s frustrating when you see massive AAA games with much more mature themes, while a cozy bookshop game gets pulled over a single instance of text."