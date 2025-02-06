Harrison Ford says Troy Baker's "brilliant" Indiana Jones and the Great Circle performance is proof "you don’t need artificial intelligence to steal my soul"

Harrison Ford reckons Troy Baker's acclaimed performance in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is proof we don't need AI to replace voice actors.

Talking to WSJ (thanks, Culture Crave), Ford once again praised Baker's performance, calling it "brilliant." This comes just weeks after he took the stage at The Game Awards 2024 and said Baker did "a great job" playing Indy, which is quite the turnaround for the actor, who said back in 2019 that "nobody else" could play Indy.

Anyway, he's obviously over all of that and a little more concerned about the rapidly rising prevalence of AI-generated performances.

"You don't need artificial intelligence to steal my soul. You can already do it for nickels and dimes with good ideas and talent," Ford said, referring to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. "He did a brilliant job, and it didn't take AI to do it."

Although he's obviously not pro-AI performances, Ford's also not terribly worried about his likeness being replicated in the future, telling WSJ "my plan is to keep working behind that face till I don’t care what happens anymore," and adding, "there won't be any need for me. There's somebody behind me. Doing what I did."

In the same interview, Ford addressed his 2023 movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny flopping at the box office in his signature dismissive style, saying simply, "shit happens." Gotta love Harrison Ford.

