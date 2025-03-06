Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"

Starfield hasn't had a significant update since November 2024 , so the sci-fi RPG's community has spent the past few months rationing hopes and dreams during the day and largely griping about paid mods or sharing ship designs at night. Responding to one fan's concerns on Twitter, the official Starfield account assured players that "the team has been hard at work" on more content planned for this year.

"I love Starfield to bits, I'm still playing the game to this day BUT... you really need to start communicating on what's happening with the next update/DLC?" advised planetary Union Captain AuraWolf.

"We know you're eager for an update, and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield," the Starfield account said in a quote tweet. "The team has been hard at work, and while we're not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can't wait to talk about when the time is right. We’re always listening and taking your feedback to heart. Thanks for being part of this journey with us."

Even with the caveat that "this year" could mean months from now, this news has hit the Starfield community like rain in a desert . Sure, it's really just an update on an update, not an actual update, but confirmation of upcoming content and tacit acknowledgment of the communication gap is Certifiably Something.

Just about all we've heard about Starfield in the past few months has been Phil Spencer repeatedly stressing that, like so many other former Xbox exclusives, there isn't a hard wall keeping it from jumping to other platforms, including PS5 .

In October, Starfield's first big expansion dropped, but per our Starfield Shattered Space review , an underwhelming faction and quest repeated some of the main game's weaknesses.

