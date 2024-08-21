Phil Spencer never said Indiana Jones wouldn't come to PS5, he said it wouldn't be 1 of the first 4 Xbox exclusives to do so, like Grounded and Hi-Fi Rush

Revealed right as Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 drew to a close, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially making its way onto the PlayStation 5 - but the announcement has left some fans confused.

During the Xbox Podcast in February, Microsoft Gaming lead Phil Spencer seemingly said that the new Indiana Jones game wouldn't come to the PS5 - a statement that some fans are now taking out of context, implying that the company head misled players about a potential multiplatform release. Spencer never claimed that Indiana Jones wouldn't ever be available on the PS5, though - he was referring specifically to the first four Xbox games to make the jump, which doesn't include Indiana Jones' next outing.

February 2024: Phil Spencer says "They are not Starfield or Indiana Jones"August 2024: Indiana Jones announced for PS5 👀pic.twitter.com/sxVo4CcBkrAugust 20, 2024

"We've made the decision that we're gonna take four games to the other consoles," Spencer explained at the time. "Just four games, not a change to our fundamental exclusive strategy." He also confirmed that no, those four would not include Starfield - or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This initial batch that ended up going multiplatform first consisted of Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves.

"When we don't damage Xbox and we can grow our business," Spencer then stated, "using what other platforms have to help us with that, we're gonna do that." A smart move, in my opinion - and now that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially coming to PS5 next spring , other big titles could follow suit. While it's unlikely that Starfield will do so any time soon, it's an exciting prospect nonetheless.

