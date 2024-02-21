Hi-Fi Rush is the first Xbox exclusive to cross the divide to PS5

The worst-kept secret in gaming has just leaked even more dramatically, as a trailer confirming that Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 has just appeared on Bethesda's Latin American YouTube channel.

The trailer, which, since its discovery by fans, has been made private, notes that the game will hit PS5 on March 18 - complete with the additional modes included as part of the Arcade Challenge update. Pre-orders are supposed to go live on February 22, so expect this trailer to officially go live sooner rather than later.

Last week, Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer confirmed that four Xbox games would be coming to other platforms, and earlier today Obsidian's Grounded and Pentiment were confirmed for Nintendo Switch. Now it seems that Hi-Fi Rush will be the first former Xbox exclusive to hit PS5.

Xbox Game Studios titles have previously been released on PS5 in some circumstances, as was the case with the multiplatform release of Minecraft Legends in 2023, or with Bethesda-published titles like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which were announced as timed PS5 exclusives prior to Bethesda becoming part of Xbox. And, of course, all of this ignores the fact that almost every Xbox game for years has come to PC as well. Hi-Fi Rush, however, is the first game to have been announced and primarily marketed as an Xbox exclusive before coming to PS5.

There's one more game left in Xbox's multiplatform fab four, and previous rumors point to it being Sea of Thieves. Don't be surprised if Rare's pirate sandbox sails toward new harbors sooner rather than later.

Check out our Hi-Fi Rush review to find out why it's such a worthwhile time no matter what platform you prefer.