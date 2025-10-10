The best Battlefield 6 tank loadouts lean into the distinct strengths of the MBTs and IFVs, with the former meant for destroying enemy vehicles and the latter focused on eliminating infantry. These are the most customizable Battlefield 6 vehicles, with each one having various options for shell types, equipment, upgrades, and gunner gear, so there's quite a lot to consider when building a good tank loadout and it doesn't help that much of it sounds the same. Having hopped in many armored vehicles in Battlefield 6, here are the best tank loadouts to take into combat.

Best Battlefield 6 MBT loadout

Main Battle Tanks in Battlefield 6 are sturdy vehicles with immense firepower, and it's your job to use these guns to bring down enemy tanks so that your infantry teammates can focus on doing in the important objective work. So, this tank loadout focuses on using the best anti-armor weapons and doubles down on the tank's strengths:

Primary – Armor-Piercing Shell: This is the best shell for enemy armor.

This is the best shell for enemy armor. Alternate – High Explosive Shell or Aim-Guided Shell: Take the High Explosive Shell if you're on one of the Battlefield 6 maps with a lesser emphasis on vehicles as it's good against infantry. Otherwise, opt for Aim-Guided Shells to help you bring down enemy vehicles.

Take the High Explosive Shell if you're on one of the Battlefield 6 maps with a lesser emphasis on vehicles as it's good against infantry. Otherwise, opt for Aim-Guided Shells to help you bring down enemy vehicles. Secondary – Coaxial LMG: A reliable weapon you can quickly switch to for lone soldiers without wasting shells.

A reliable weapon you can quickly switch to for lone soldiers without wasting shells. Equipment – Projectile Intercept System or Emergency Repair: If you have a solid repair crew, I'd opt for the Projectile Intercept System. You need to master when you use it, but it's good for gaining an advantage in a tank-on-tank fight.

If you have a solid repair crew, I'd opt for the Projectile Intercept System. You need to master when you use it, but it's good for gaining an advantage in a tank-on-tank fight. Upgrade – Field Maintenance: Helps your tank recover faster and you'll resupply more quickly.

Helps your tank recover faster and you'll resupply more quickly. Gunner Remote Weapon – Heavy Machine Gun: While you're focusing on the big vehicles, your gunner can use this to hit unarmored vehicles and infantry.

While you're focusing on the big vehicles, your gunner can use this to hit unarmored vehicles and infantry. Gunner Equipment – Mine Countermeasures: Mines can cripple or even destroy a tank in an instant, and they can be very difficult to notice when you're in the driver's seat. A good gunner using these countermeasures will help a lot.

Bear in mind that a competent gunner and reliable Battlefield 6 Engineer for repairs will also go a long way to helping you succeed in a tank. No matter how you build your tank loadout, they will always be vulnerable due to their colossal size plus low speed and manoeuvrability. Remember, you'll have to use resupply stations to repair vehicles in Battlefield 6 and replenish ammo too!

Best Battlefield 6 IFV loadout

The Infantry Fighting Vehicle is a smaller tank made, unsurprisingly, for fighting infantry in Battlefield 6. That means it's sort of the opposite of the MBT, being more fragile and packing lesser firepower, but also faster and more agile, and it even has some nice gadgets.

Having used the IFV a lot, I've found that much of its starting options make for the best loadout, keeping things simple and focused around battling foot soldiers and unarmored vehicles without compromising on much else:

Primary – High Explosive Shell: Great against infantry and can be used against enemy vehicles in a pinch to help you defend yourself at least a little bit.

Great against infantry and can be used against enemy vehicles in a pinch to help you defend yourself at least a little bit. Secondary – Aim-Guided Missile: A versatile missile that helps the IFV deal damage to enemy vehicles and structures that doesn't need a lock-on.

A versatile missile that helps the IFV deal damage to enemy vehicles and structures that doesn't need a lock-on. Equipment 1 – Emergency Repair: Your gunner's Smoke Wall should have you (literally) covered, so use the Emergency Repair to increase your IFV's chances of survival.

Your gunner's Smoke Wall should have you (literally) covered, so use the Emergency Repair to increase your IFV's chances of survival. Equipment 2 – Proximity Threat Detector: Great for revealing hidden infantry that you can flush out of cover with your HE shells.

Great for revealing hidden infantry that you can flush out of cover with your HE shells. Upgrade – Systems Upgrade: Lets you use Emergency Repair more frequently and improves Proximity Threat Detector with greater detection range and duration.

Lets you use Emergency Repair more frequently and improves Proximity Threat Detector with greater detection range and duration. Gunner Remote Weapon – Light Machine Gun: The LMG is great for bringing down stragglers and your gunner can use it to cover angles that you aren't. However, you might want to use the Grenade Launcher on more chaotic, close-range maps.

If you favor aerial vehicles, you might want to know what the best Battlefield 6 helicopter loadout is, but it's no secret that they're very difficult to fly, so I also recommend checking out our Battlefield 6 flying tips.

