The best Battlefield 6 helicopter loadout will help you pummel ground forces from the air while also mitigating some of the major vulnerabilities choppers suffer from. Even if you've mastered piloting them without crashing (check out our Battlefield 6 flying tips for helicopters and jets if you're still struggling), choppers are still very difficult to succeed with in Battlefield 6 thanks to their tiny rocket volleys and weak armor, but the right weapons and upgrades can help a lot. So, having got to grips with BF6's helos myself, here's the best Attack Helicopter loadout I've been using.

Best Battlefield 6 Helicopter loadout

Attack Helicopters are probably the hardest Battlefield 6 vehicles to use, but this build arms your helicopter with weapons that can destroy a range of targets and abilities that help with avoiding and repairing damage:

Primary – Light Rockets: Weaker rockets that you can fire rapidly to devastate infantry and lightly armored ground targets.

Weaker rockets that you can fire rapidly to devastate infantry and lightly armored ground targets. Secondary – Anti-Air Missiles: Since other helicopters and aircraft are a major threat, these missiles let you fight back.

Since other helicopters and aircraft are a major threat, these missiles let you fight back. Equipment – Emergency Repair: Quick repairs can save your chopper. The Ground Target Detection System alternative is also just not very good.

Quick repairs can save your chopper. The Ground Target Detection System alternative is also just not very good. Upgrade – Targeting Interference: Makes it harder for enemies to lock onto your helicopter and clears your spotted marker quicker.

With this loadout, you need to use your Attack Helicopter's aerial advantage and swooping strafing runs to saturate the ground with Light Rockets and blow up enemy infantry and light vehicles, especially on objectives. The powerful Aim-Guided Missiles for your secondary slot are very good if you want to be more of a tank-buster but are extremely difficult to aim while flying and your gunner has them anyway. Also, between your rockets and your gunner's autocannon and missiles, you've got the ground covered, so the Anti-Air Missiles let you take on aerial threats too.

But all that firepower doesn't stop helicopters being prime targets for Battlefield 6 Engineers, Anti-Air tanks, jets, and even other helicopters, so I think the Emergency Repair and Interference upgrades are essential for long-term survival – as is knowing how to repair vehicles in Battlefield 6 with vehicle stations!

