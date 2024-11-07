New Harlan Coben thriller series based on another book by the Fool Me Once author finally has a Netflix release date

Missing You, the next Netflix thriller series based on a mystery novel by Fool Me Once author Harlan Coben, finally has a release date: the limited series will arrive on the streamer on January 1.

Missing You follows Detective Kat Donovan (played by Slow Horses' Rosalind Eleazar), whose fiancé Josh (Top Boy's Ashley Walters) disappeared without a trace 11 years ago. Now, she suddenly sees his face while swiping on a dating app, and her world explodes all over again.

According to Netflix's synopsis, his reappearance "forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past." The show's cast also includes Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, James Nesbitt, and Fool Me Once star Richard Armitage.

Fool Me Once took Netflix by storm when it was released in January 2024. The show debuted at number one and it's currently at number eight on the streamer's top 10 most-watched English language series of all time, clocking in at nearly 630 million hours viewed above Stranger Things season 3 and Bridgerton season 2. It stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, a widow who sees her murdered husband (Armitage) enter her home as an intruder on her security camera footage. Safe and The Stranger, two other series based on Coben novels, are also available to watch on the streamer – and more adaptations are on the way .

Missing You arrives on Netflix on January 1, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows streaming now to add to your watchlist.