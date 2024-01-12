Fool Me Once author Harlan Coben reveals Netflix is working on two more book adaptations

Fool Me Once author Harlan Coben has revealed that Netflix has more plans to adapt his novels.

Speaking to Radio Times, Coben said, "We still have a few [books] left! We’re doing one right now in Poland based off my book Just One Look, we’re filming and Netflix Poland is working on. Also working on one in South America, believe it or not."

Just One Look, released in 2014, focuses on a woman whose world is shattered by revelations about her husband – and the fallout that follows.

The book’s synopsis reads, "A faded image of a life that Grace doesn’t recognise and of her husband as she never knew him. Within 12 hours, Jack has disappeared, a brutal hitman is stalking her family and the safe world she knows has been turned upside down. And all Grace can see is that the past is coming back to haunt the present and people are getting hurt…"

News of Coben’s Netflix partnership should come as no surprise to those who have closely followed the author’s career.



In 2018, Coben inked a deal with the streamer that would see him work on 14 existing and new projects across the world (via Deadline ).

Since then, seven works have been adapted: The Stranger, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Me Tight, and Fool Me Once – which has lit up the Netflix charts at the start of 2024. The drama stars Michelle Keegan as a woman who spots an intruder entering her home: her long-thought-dead husband, Joe (Richard Armitage).

