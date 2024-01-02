Netflix subscribers can't get enough of Michelle Keegan's new crime thriller

New Netflix series Fool Me Once has taken the streamer by storm – with subscribers "hooked" on the "brilliant" crime thriller.

Based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name, the series stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, a widow who sees her murdered husband (Richard Armitage) enter her home as an intruder on her security camera footage. The cast also includes Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, Dino Fetscher, and Jade Anouka. The limited series was released on January 1, but plenty of viewers have already binged all eight episodes.

"I binged #FoolMeOnce overnight coz I couldn’t stop watching. So many twists. It had me hooked," tweeted one viewer. "I did not expect to end #FoolMeOnce in floods of tears but that was BRILLIANT," said another.

Another Twitter user wrote : "I think #FoolMeOnce might be the best Harlan Coben adaptation yet."

"Just finished the incredible #FoolMeOnce on @NetflixUK! I think it has been one of the very few times that I have started and finished a series on the very same day. But the performances and writing were so gripping that I couldn’t help but press watch the next episode! Fab!" said another viewer.

However, the series isn't faring as well on Rotten Tomatoes , where it currently has an audience score of 50%. "So many pointless twists and turns with multiple unresolved [story] lines at the end. The twist is only a twist because nothing leading up to it would suggest the ending," wrote one user. "



"Shallow, overacted, and tedious. Can this really have been a bestselling novel?!" said another.

All episodes of Fool Me Once are streaming now on Netflix. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.