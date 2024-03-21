Narcos creator's next show will be a Peaky Blinders-style crime drama about Irish gangs in New York

Narcos creator Chris Brancato has revealed that he has a new crime drama in the works – and he's going back in time.

The series, which currently has the working title The Westies, will follow "fearsome Irish gangs" in New York in the late 19th Century, Brancato said while speaking at Series Mania, a TV festival in Lille, France (via The Hollywood Reporter ). He's keeping any other details close to his chest for now, though.

Alongside Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro, Brancato created cartel dramas Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, which are both set in the present day and follow the drug trade in Columbia and Mexico. The Westies, by comparison, sounds more like Peaky Blinders, which centers around organized crime in Birmingham, England, in the early 20th Century. The Westies will air on MGM Plus, which is where Brancato's current series, Hotel Cocaine, is currently streaming.

This subject matter has been fictionalized most famously by Martin Scorsese in the 2002 movie Gangs of New York, which is set in 1863 and starred Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio as members of rival gangs, alongside Cameron Diaz, Stephen Graham, and Brendan Gleeson.

Brancato's Series Mania talk also revealed that a second season of Hotel Cocaine, which follows a Cuban exile managing a hotel in '70s Miami, is also in the works. The cast includes Severance's Yul Vazquez and Mayans MC's Danny Pino.

