Netflix's new show from Money Heist creators gets an incredibly tense first trailer with shades of Lost and Severance

The creators of the improbably named – but impeccably reviewed – Spanish-language Netflix drama Money Heist have unveiled their latest project, a new Netflix show titled Billionaire's Bunker in which the richest people in society hide from the world's collapse in a state of the art bunker. Though, the new status quo doesn't change their old rivalries.

Here's the trailer:

Billionaires' Bunker | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"As the world crumbles, a group of billionaires confine themselves within a luxury bunker, where old enemies and new schemes have nowhere to hide," reads Netflix's all-too-brief description of Billionaire's Bunker.

The tense trailer reveals a few more details, including the somewhat surreal sci-fi setting of the bunker, and the cultish dynamics of the people who dwell within. From the looks of things, the show will also involve Lost-style flashbacks that dig deeper into the lives of the inhabitants before they entered the bunker.

Likewise, some of the billionaires in the bunker and their families will have to sort through their preexisting relationships, including with some old enemies, whose shared feuds will only grow in intensity in the confines of their underground haven.

Created by Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina of Money Heist fame, Billionaire's Bunker stars Miren Ibarguren, Joaquín Furriel, Natalia Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Montse Guallar, Pau Simón, Alicia Falcó, Agustina Bisio, and Álex Villazán.

The trailer for Billionaire's Bunker echoes the surreal style of shows like Lost and Severance, with a distinct aesthetic and a premise that feels just about as tense as it gets.

