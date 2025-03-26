Harlan Coben’s new novel is set to be "more of a sequel" to the hit Netflix series Fool Me Once: "I don’t know any time that’s ever happened"

Harlan Coben's new novel, Nobody's Fool, is actually a sequel to the hit Netflix adaptation of Fool Me Once.

"This new book is actually about Adeel Akhtar’s character Sami Kierce in Fool Me Once one year after the events of that series," Coben told The Hollywood Reporter. "And what’s weird is that the Sami Kierce character, and his wife, weren’t major characters in the Fool Me Once book. So it’s almost more of a sequel to the TV series than the book. I don’t know any time that’s ever happened. Certainly, it hasn’t happened in my career."

An eight-part thriller series based on Coben's novel Fool Me Once hit Netflix in early 2024 and immediately reached no. 1 on the global streaming charts. The series stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, a widow who sees her murdered husband (Armitage) enter her home as an intruder on her security camera footage. The show debuted at number one and reached number eight on the streamer's top 10 most-watched English language series of all time, beating out Stranger Things season 3 and Bridgerton season 2.

There are also a plethora of other adaptations on the way as part of Coben's overall deal with Netflix. Run Away, based on the 2019 book of the same name, is the next adaptation and is set to premiere sometime in 2026.

Nobody's Fool is in stores now. Fool Me Once is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.