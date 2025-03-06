Avatar star to lead Harlan Coben’s next gut-wrenching drama

Sam Worthington is set to star in a new Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix.

I Will Find You, based on the novel of the same name, sees Worthington play David Burroughs, a father serving a life sentence for the murder of his own son – a crime he did not commit (H/T Variety).

Per the official logline, "An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive – and must break out of prison to find out the truth."

This is yet another upcoming Coben adaptation that is part of the author's overall deal with Netflix. The first Coben series, Safe, hit the streamer in 2018, followed by The Stranger in 2022.

Fool Me Once hit Netflix in early 2024 and immediately reached no. 1 on the global streaming charts. Missing You premiered on January 1 and immediately became a no.1 hit, followed by Just One Look, which quietly hit Netflix on March 5. Run Away, based on the 2019 book of the same name, is set to premiere sometime in 2026.

Worthington will return as Jake Sully in Avatar: Fire and Ash, and is currently filming Avatar 4 and 5. Avatar 3 is set to hit theaters this year, with the final installments releasing in 2029 and 2031 respectively.

I Will Find You does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.