First trailer for You season 5 reveals the release date for the Netflix show's final season and takes us on a trip down memory lane

The first teaser for You season 5 is here – and it confirms the release date for the final season of the Netflix show.

The new season will drop on April 24, 2025, and sees Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) attempt to start a new life in New York after the violent outcome of season 4 across the pond in London.

"Hello, you. Do you remember me? 'Cause I remember you," Joe says as the trailer begins, walking through the streets of New York City. "Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together. Identities, cities, loves," he continues, as we see shots of Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Love (Victoria Pedretti), Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), and Kate.

"Complications," Joe adds, intercut with shots of his bloody hands, being chased through the woods in season 4, and some other violent run-ins from the past. "But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you." Enter Joe's infamous glass box, where many a victim has been imprisoned – and which was missing from his London flat in season 4. "You, who have been there the whole time," he continues. "And will be there with me to the end. Goodbye, you."

There are set to be 10 episodes in season 5, and it doesn't look like the season will be split into two halves with staggered release dates like season 4 was. New cast members for the final installment include True Blood's Anna Camp and The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer.

You season 5 arrives on Netflix on April 24. While we wait, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.