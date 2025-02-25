The first clip for Netflix thriller series You season 5 teases Joe Goldberg's chilling return to New York

YOU: Season 5 | Official Teaser #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A new clip for You season 5 has been released ahead of the show's epic finale on Netflix. Will the disturbingly charismatic Joe Goldberg end up getting away with murder... again?

"Love tests us. I've been tested more than most. This is the last time", Penn Badgley's Joe starts saying in the new footage, while getting ready to go out. "I came from nothing. A true rags-to-riches story. I've been through it all. Unlucky in life and in love until I met you", he adds, referring to Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie).

"Who knew I would become the luckiest guy in New York?," he says looking at the mirror, confirming he is still as delusional about himself as ever. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't reveal any more details about the upcoming final season, but it does give us a taste at the show's chilling return.

The new episodes will follow Joe's attempt to start a new life with Kate following the shocking London-set events of You season 4 part 2's ending. Now he is back where everything started, New York, where plenty of memories and secrets are threatening to come to the surface.

"Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant. And this season, I think somehow coming back to where it started allowed for it to just become grounded in the way that it needs to also have this kind of spectacular finish," Badgley told Tudum about the final season.

Netflix teased season 5 of the show last month, first with a date announcement teaser that took us on a trip down memory lane, and later with a teaser trailer that showed Joe getting trapped in his own glass box.

Along with Badgley and Ritchie, You season 5 sees the return of Tati Gabrielle as Marienne, and adds new cast members including True Blood's Anna Camp as twins Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, and The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer as Bronte.

The fifth and final season of You will run for 10 episodes, all of them set to drop on Netflix on the same day. Unlike the previous season, this one won't be split into two halves, so get ready for some serious binge-watching that weekend.

You season 5 arrives on Netflix on April 24. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.