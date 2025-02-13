True Detective's new location might seem a little strange, but HBO TV boss says season 5 is "just as powerful"

HBO's Head of Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi has revealed the setting for True Detective season 5 - and she couldn't be more excited.

"It's set in New York, in Jamaica Bay," Orsi told Deadline. "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful."

True Detective: Night Country was the most-watched installment of the entire HBO series, bringing in a total of 12.7 million cross-platform viewers. The fourth season, which has a slight connection to season one, follows Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) who are tasked with solving the harrowing mystery of six men from Ennis, Alaska who simply vanish without a trace. Foster took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film.

Season 5 was announced in February 2024, with Issa López set to return as showrunner, director, and executive producer as part of her new overall deal with HBO.

"I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she’s excited," Orsi continued. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can’t wait for this to go. It’s all about casting and getting this ready."

True Detective season 5 is set to arrive sometime in 2027. True Detective: Night Country is streaming now on Max in the US, and can be watched on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. For more, check out our lists of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to watch right now.