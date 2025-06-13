Reacher star Alan Ritchson confirms the lone hero is heading to New York City in season 4 – and it could be his most dangerous mission yet

After months of waiting, Prime Video and star Alan Ritchson have finally confirmed where Reacher season 4 will be set, and more importantly, which of Lee Child’s 29 Jack Reacher books it will adapt.

On June 11, Prime Video posted a picture of the Reacher season 4 script sitting on orange seats on Instagram, in what looks to be a New York City subway car. There are several of Child’s stories that are set in NYC, including The Picture of the Lonely Diner, The Hard Way, and Running Blind, but only one focuses on the NYC subway system. That's right, it's Gone Tomorrow. Check out the post below.

Then, just hours later, star Ritchson confirmed the news with his own Instagram post, which you can see below. The image shows him holding up four fingers, alongside a copy of Child's Gone Tomorrow. So it's official, Reacher is heading for the Big Apple.

The 13th book in the series, Gone Tomorrow, sees Reacher roam the streets of New York in search of a dangerous terrorist. However, the opening largely takes place in the NYC subway system, where Reacher notices a suspicious-looking passenger who he thinks may be a suicide bomber. Not only this, but the story sees Reacher partake in subway surfing, a dangerous activity where people cling onto moving subway cars. It looks like star Alan Ritchson has his work cut out for him this time.

Another interesting detail is that Gone Tomorrow is one of five Reacher books which is written in first person, meaning we might get some inner monologues from the usually quiet hero. Despite being confirmed before season 3 hit Prime Video, Reacher season 4 has yet to start filming or make any cast announcements.

Reacher season 3 ended with the titular hero finally besting his arch-nemesis Quinn in rural Maine, and then riding off into the sunset on a motorbike. This now makes sense as the drive from Maine to New York City is comfortably doable over a number of days, so it’s not like Reacher has to go cross-country on the bike. We just hope he has gas money.

Reacher season 4 does not yet have a release date. Reacher seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video. For more, check out our Reacher season 3 review, or have a look through our list of the best shows on Prime Video.