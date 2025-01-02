Squid Game season 2 beats Wednesday to have Netflix's biggest ever premiere week

Squid Game season 2 is off to a massive start on Netflix, already becoming one of its most popular shows of all time – and breaking a record for the streamer's biggest-ever premiere week.

The second season of the hit drama show was released on December 26, 2024, with seven episodes available to stream. A third and final season is due later this year.

According to Netflix, season 2 scored 68 million views in its first week, making it the most-watched premiere week ever. That means it steals the crown from Wednesday, which netted 50.1 million views in its first week.

Squid Game is the #1 show on Netflix in 92 countries!With 68 million views, Season 2 also broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week — and has already become Netflix’s seventh most popular non-English TV show ever!Now who's ready for Season 3? pic.twitter.com/9HShaT5uzJDecember 31, 2024

Squid Game season 2 has also already become the seventh most popular TV show not in the English language on Netflix, too. Of course, season 1 is the streamer's most popular show ever.

Season 2 sees Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun return to the deadly arena once more, this time in the hopes of bringing the games to an end. Our own Squid Game season 2 review gave the show the full five stars, with our verdict reading: "Just as shocking and unrelenting as its first season, Squid Game makes a triumphant return to secure its place as one of the best shows on television right now."

There's no release date for Squid Game season 3 just yet, but the Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene has teased a terrifying twist on a classic game for the final set of episodes.

Squid Game season 2 is streaming now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guides to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.