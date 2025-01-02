Squid Game season 2 beats Wednesday to have Netflix's biggest ever premiere week
The games are back
Squid Game season 2 is off to a massive start on Netflix, already becoming one of its most popular shows of all time – and breaking a record for the streamer's biggest-ever premiere week.
The second season of the hit drama show was released on December 26, 2024, with seven episodes available to stream. A third and final season is due later this year.
According to Netflix, season 2 scored 68 million views in its first week, making it the most-watched premiere week ever. That means it steals the crown from Wednesday, which netted 50.1 million views in its first week.
Squid Game is the #1 show on Netflix in 92 countries!With 68 million views, Season 2 also broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week — and has already become Netflix’s seventh most popular non-English TV show ever!Now who's ready for Season 3? pic.twitter.com/9HShaT5uzJDecember 31, 2024
Squid Game season 2 has also already become the seventh most popular TV show not in the English language on Netflix, too. Of course, season 1 is the streamer's most popular show ever.
Season 2 sees Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun return to the deadly arena once more, this time in the hopes of bringing the games to an end. Our own Squid Game season 2 review gave the show the full five stars, with our verdict reading: "Just as shocking and unrelenting as its first season, Squid Game makes a triumphant return to secure its place as one of the best shows on television right now."
There's no release date for Squid Game season 3 just yet, but the Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene has teased a terrifying twist on a classic game for the final set of episodes.
Squid Game season 2 is streaming now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guides to the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.