Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene explained: Does episode 7 have a post-credits scene?

Squid Game season 2 is now out on Netflix as Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returns to the terrifying arena once again. The sophomore outing for one of Netflix's most popular series ever, sees the former winner try to take down the Front Man and his competition from within. Just as shocking, brutal, and heartbreaking as season 1, you'd be forgiven for binge watching your way through this holiday season to find out how it all ends.

We know that season 2 isn't the final season either, which might mean you're left wondering if the finale sets up a return to the Netflix show at all with a post-credits scene. Well, you're in the right place if you are as we break down below all you need to know about that. First of all, we share a spoiler-free outline on if there's a post-credits scene and if you need to stick around. Then we take a spoiler-filled deep dive into that particular part of the ending.

Is there a Squid Game season 2 post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, there is a post-credits scene in the final episode of season 2. After the first screen of credits roll on episode 7, the screen cuts away to a short scene. This lasts about 15 seconds and is the only post-credits scene in the show so you're safe to switch off after that.

What does the Squid Game season 2 episode 7 post-credits scene mean? *SPOILERS*

(Image credit: Netflix)

The post-credits sting is very mysterious, but it seems to show players 096, 100, and 353 facing a very familiar statue: that of Young-Hee. She's got her back towards them, just like she does in the first game of both Squid Game competitions, but this time she's facing another statue of a young boy. It's not clear who this is but the light then switches to green as you can hear the familiar ding chime.

What this seems to be implying is a twist on the original game may be coming in Squid Game season 3. Based on where we leave off, it's certainly possible that the contestants will all have to return to fighting for their lives in the arena. We'll have to wait until 2025 to see just what happens.

Squid Game season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.