The Boys announces new '50s-set spin-off centered on Soldier Boy and Stormfront, and scripts are already being written

Prime Video's The Boys is getting another spin-off: Vought Rising, a prequel series centered on sinister, anti-aging Supes Soldier Boy and Stormfront, set in New York City in the '50s.

The original show's creator Eric Kripke, executive producer Paul Grellong, and actors Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who appeared virtually, announced the news during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 earlier today (July 26). Grellong is set to be the new outing's showrunner.

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys," Kripke and Grellong said from the Hall H stage. "It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought," they added.

"We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

The Boys fans will already be aware of Homelander's pops Soldier Boy, who was created by Frederick Vought during World War 2, and Stormfront's history: the pair of them having founded Herogasm, an annual orgy sex party, back in 1952. (We'd imagine that'll come up at some point in the new outing).

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Back then, Stormfront went by Liberty, moving to the US from Germany with her husband Vought after she became his first successful test subject for Compound V.

While Soldier Boy is still alive, having been glimpsed in the post-credits scene of The Boys season 4, Stormfront died back in season 3, after suffocating herself on her own tongue following a fateful run-in with Homelander's laser-eyed son Ryan.

Other spin-offs currently in the works include The Boys: Mexico, executive produced by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, and Gen V season 2.

The Boys seasons 1–4 are streaming on Prime Video now. To keep up with SDCC news throughout the weekend, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.