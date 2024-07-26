Spider-Gwen leads a team of MCU fan-favorite characters including Sylvie, B-15, Captain Carter, OB, Mobius, and more in new TVA comic

The Time Variance Authority, or TVA as it's often abbreviated, have become staple characters of the MCU thanks to their central importance to the Loki streaming series, and their role in the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie. And now, that spotlight is coming to comics, with a new TVA comic limited series announced at the publisher's Marvel Fanfare panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Written by horror/sci-fi author Katharyn Blair with art by recent Carnage artist Pere Perez, the new TVA title will enlist fan-favorite Spider-Verse character Gwen Stacy, AKA Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, and most recently, Ghost-Spider along with (going by Perez's cover for TVA #1) Loki's B-15, Captain Carter, Sylvie/Enchantress, Mobius M. Mobius, a version of Gambit from the X-Men, Miss Minutes (and maybe Mister Minutes too?), and of course OB, who recently made his very first comic debut.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

B-15's inclusion is interesting because in Loki, she has the real name 'Verity Willis,' which is the name of a very different character who is also an ally of Loki's in comics. It's entirely possible that the comic version of B-15 is a Multiverse variant of the core Verity Willis.

"Ghost-Spider and other universe-displaced heroes join up with the newly revamped TVA in their new mission to protect all timelines!" reads Marvel's short-and-sweet official description of TVA #1.

In the MCU, the TVA is known for preserving the so-called "Sacred Timeline" of the Marvel Universe, which unraveled and changed form in Loki season 2. They also enlist Deadpool and Wolverine for a Multiversal mission in their current dual self-titled movie.

TVA #1 goes on sale in December.

