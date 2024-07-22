New Deadpool and Wolverine footage reveals a fan-favorite Loki cameo

If you’re on Deadpool and Wolverine lockdown, it’s probably best to look away now. Marvel has revealed another cameo ahead of the upcoming Marvel movie – and it’s a fan-favorite appearance from a Loki character.

"Let’s give the people what they came for," Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool begins in a new sizzle reel for the upcoming Marvel threequel.

Within a split second, some might already be satisfied: Loki’s B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) shows up and says, "I’m going to show you something huge." We can just imagine Deadpool’s reaction to that innuendo-laced line already.

The rest of the teaser largely features footage we’ve already glimpsed, including Ant-Man’s giant form, Lady Deadpool, and more masturbation jokes than you can shake a crusty sock at. You can watch it for yourself below.

B-15, of course, is one of Loki’s leading lights – a Hunter-turned-ally at the Time Variance Authority who helped assist the God of Mischief, most prominently in Loki season 2.

We already knew the TVA would have some presence in Deadpool and Wolverine – thanks to Matthew Macfadyen’s Paradox. Now, though, it appears a few more familiar faces will be showing up. Could we hold out hope for Loki or Sylvie to make an appearance?

B-15 isn’t the only surprise to be unveiled just prior to Deadpool and Wolverine’s release. Marvel has also shown footage of Dafne Keen’s X-23, with the character returning from Logan. Maybe it is time to go on spoiler lockdown.

