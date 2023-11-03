Loki season 2: Agent B-15 has been one of Loki's greatest allies all along

Loki season 2 episode 5 reveals the hidden identities of several TVA Agents, including at least one who seems to have some connection to one of Loki's allies from comic books who plays a key role in one of the Asgardian anti-hero's most popular adventures.

Needless to say, light spoilers ahead for Loki season 2.

Don't worry, we won't blow all the secrets of Loki season 2 episode 5 right here. But we will dig just a bit into the now revealed backstory of one TVA Agent - Wunmi Mosaku's Agent B-15, who is revealed to have been a pediatrician in her own branching timeline.

Interestingly, in the course of the revelation of her human backstory, it seems a hint may have been dropped that she's more than just Agent B-15. She is in fact the MCU's version of Loki's comic book ally Verity Willis, as revealed by an easy to miss bit of paperwork shown in the episode's end credits that shows her name, which also reveals that her father is Roger Willis, just like in Marvel Comics.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Verity Willis was created by writer Al Ewing and artist Lee Garbett in 2014's Loki: Agent of Asgard #2. In their Agent of Asgard era, Loki acted as a secret agent of sorts for their home realm, taking on secret tasks at the behest of Asgard's then ruler, the All-Mother.

Verity and Roger Willis are part of a family who guard the mythic Cask of Ancient Winters, an Asgardian artifact that contains a mystical force of wind, snow, and cold that could plunge the Earth into another ice age if opened unchecked.

As a baby, Verity (whose name is derived from 'veritas', Latin for 'truth') swallowed another Asgardian artifact known as Andvaranaut, a ring that allows its wearer to see through any lies. Her body absorbed the ring, and as a result, she has the innate power to see through untruths. This makes her an interesting foil for Loki, who was then still known as the God of Lies, after a chance encounter brings them together.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Eventually, Verity's counsel and friendship lead Loki to claiming a new mantle as the God of Stories, a title the MCU Loki seems to be on the path toward himself.

Interestingly enough, writer Al Ewing is now currently writing The Immortal Thor ongoing title, in which Loki has reclaimed their title as God of Lies alongside their mantle as the God of Stories.

Could Agent B-15 (who has now been revealed as the MCU's version of Verity Willis) have a much bigger role to play yet in whatever the sixth and final episode of Loki season 2 has in store?

We'll have to wait and see, but if she lives up to her comic book counterpart, her relationship with Loki and the TVA could be a key to fixing the massive, multiversal mess that is currently at the gates.

