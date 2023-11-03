Is Mobius an Odin variant? This week’s Loki episode introduces the show's wildest theory yet

Warning - the following features Loki season 2 spoilers.

Mobius: company man, jet-ski lover, key lime pie eater. As we discover in Loki season 2, episode 5, he is also Don, a salesman at Piranha Watersports in Cleveland, Ohio. That’s not all we find out about Owen Wilson’s Loki bestie, however. He has two sons – and it’s a curious parallel that has led some to leap to the conclusion that Mobius is either an Odin variant or a playful reminder to what Loki used to have.

When Loki tracks Don to his home in the hopes of convincing him to save the TVA, we see the doting dad wrestle with his son Kevin getting hold of matches, while then convincing his other child, Sean, to go after him.

"If you keep him from burning down the house, I’ll get you a puppy," Don tells Sean. The reply? "And a snake!"

Loki, of course, just loves causing chaos for no reason. Thor, the more trusted brother, has his own history with snakes: in Norse mythology, his fate is closely tied with that of the World Serpent and in Thor: Ragnarok, he recounts a story of how his brother tricked him by turning into a snake because he “loves snakes.”

To add to the comparisons further, the kids both have a bike each, one red and one – you guessed it – green.

It’s an interaction that has led some to believe that, even if it’s not a literal variant, the comparisons between Don and Odin are obvious.

“Mobius’ kids are Thor and Loki. Kevin is Loki, plays with fire, burns his toys, runs away, and has a green bicycle. Sean is Thor, has a red bicycle, is counted on to bring his brother under control, and loves snakes,” one wrote on Reddit.

“Is #Mobius the #Odin of his reality???” another pondered on Twitter. “He has 2 boys on his timeline. One son that's mischievous and another son that loves snakes... This can't be a coincidence.”

someone posted a screencap of don’s kids and they have a red bike and a green bike oh mobius has to be an odin variant I’m yellingNovember 3, 2023 See more

We’ll even throw in our own silly theory for good measure: Odin = I, Don. Mind blown? Not quite but, hey, it’s the sort of wild speculation that has us all picking apart every frame of the MCU.

In truth, though, it’s likely serving as a reminder of Loki’s past – and what he now has to save. Yes, even the snakes.

