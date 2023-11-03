OB's sticky notes are hiding a worrying message that could spoil the Loki season 2 finale

The latest episode of Loki season 2 just set up an epic finale for the Marvel series, but you might have missed its most worrying detail.

But, before we get into that, make sure you’ve seen Loki season 2 episode 5 as we’re getting into big spoiler details from here on out.

In the new episode, we got a glimpse at the lives on the timeline of all of our favorite TVA members as the God of Mischief time-slipped away from the carnage that ended episode 4. Among those he found was OB, who it turns out is a physics professor and self-published science fiction author.

This version of OB is not too dissimilar from the one we know and love as he guides Loki through saving the TVA – and even manages to build his own TemPad. And given how knowledgeable he is, some fans think he might have predicted a worrying twist at the end of season 2’s story too.

In his Pasadena workshop, OB has a wall of sticky notes where he seems to be plotting out his novel. After zooming in, a viewer noticed that one of them said, "Sacrifice: Something must be given up". While this seems to be part of the plot for his book, there is a theory circulating that the notes actually feature the storylines of the season so far, which could imply this one is yet to come.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

"If OB had already written the entire 'story' of season 2, according to the sticky notes on his wall there’s gonna be a sacrifice," user @wrldofloki tweeted, sharing a screengrab of the moment. Indeed, a closer look at the sticky notes does seem to feature some similarities to Loki’s story so far, including a reference to a "brother's duel" and a "bridge between worlds". That's not all either, OB also called Loki one of the characters in his book "come to life", seemingly suggesting more connective tissue between the two.

Other viewers have shared their theories about who might be in danger, and it’s making us very concerned. "Given the shots we’ve seen of Loki walking out towards the Loom, I wonder if that refers to sacrificing himself," one suggested referencing the Loki season 2 midseason trailer. Another wrote: "Is Loki gonna have to let them all go to their timelines and say goodbye?" A third theorized based on the episode 4 ending that, "Maybe Victor was the sacrifice?"

All this being said, there are definitely references on these sticky notes that seem to have no relation to the story so far, meaning this could be just an Easter egg added in by the writers. It wouldn't be the first time either after the X-Men Easter eggs from an earlier episode were debunked. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

