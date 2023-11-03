Loki season 2, episode 5 has one final Easter egg hiding in a post-credits scene

Don’t switch off Loki just yet. The fifth episode of Loki season 2 is hiding one of the MCU’s silliest sign-offs yet in a post-credits ‘scene.’

Stay all the way through the credits (or time slip to 44:30, if you’re that way inclined) and you’ll hear the voice of Brad Wolfe/X-05 (Rafael Casal) admonishing you in a line presumably taken from the Zaniac arcade game we glimpsed earlier in the episode.

"You died. Insert your coin, loser," Wolfe says.

As post-credits stingers go, it’s up there with the ant playing the drums and Groot dancing as one of the more absurd Marvel moments to stick around for.

Wolfe, then, has had a surprisingly strong presence in Loki season 2 so far. We’ve previously seen him acting out his movie star fantasy on the Sacred Timeline and taking on his biggest role yet: Zaniac.

And, no, it didn’t just spawn an in-universe arcade game. The character also has an obscure comic book history.

First seen in 1982’s Thor #319, Wolfe – a hit actor – plays serial killer Zaniac in a new horror movie before an on-set incident triggers an atomic blast that obviously leads to Wolfe being possessed by a killer demon. Duh.

