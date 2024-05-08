Deadpool 3 gets a new look – and one key Loki detail has fans excited

Deadpool 3 has a new look – and fans are noticing a key detail that links to Loki.

In the new picture, which you can see below and which comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we see Deadpool and Wolverine in what looks to be a TVA building. That tracks with what we know of the trailer that screened behind closed doors at CinemaCon, which saw Matthew Macfadyen's character tasking Deadpool with saving the Sacred Timeline.

Interestingly enough, though, Deadpool is holding a TemPad. These little devices do all sorts of things, but most importantly are used to open Time Doors and traverse the timeline.

Naturally, fans have a lot of thoughts about this development. "He isn't just being transported by portal, or having a guard do it for him… Even if just for a moment, Deadpool has control of where he really goes," says one person .

"Deadpool with TemPad cannot go "well". Even if this is some pre-Loki or branched evil TVA," speculates another person .

"Hmmm so they're in the TVA BEFORE wolverines suit gets all shot up and stuff. I assumed that it gets shot because he and Deadpool fight before being brought to the TVA," predicts another fan .

"OH GOD OH FUCK HE HAS A TEMPAD," is another excited fan's response . "This movie is gonna be the Deadpool 2 post-credit scenes on steroids." In the Deadpool 2 post-credits scenes, Wade Wilson travels through timelines to right some wrongs (like stopping Ryan Reynolds from playing Green Lantern).

We don't have long to wait for Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine – the movie arrives this July 25 in the UK, and July 26 in the US.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.