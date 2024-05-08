Move over Barbie, another classic childhood toy is being turned into a movie, and it's got a big action director behind it

It looks like Barbie was just the beginning as Mattel has its next toy movie adventure in action, and it has already landed a director.

Skydance and Mattel Films have closed a deal with director Sam Hargrave to helm a live-action movie based on Mattel’s iconic real-world toy vehicle line Matchbox, as reported by Deadline . Hargrave, best known for directing the Netflix action franchise Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, will be joined by Prey ’s David Coggeshall and Banshee’s Jonathan Tropper, who are penning the script.

Anyone who enjoyed playing with little toy cars as a child will remember the iconic Matchbox brand. The minuscule vehicle line was invented in 1953 by an automotive enthusiast who wanted to make a toy for his child that they could take to school in a matchbox. Now over 70 years have passed, Matchbox is still as popular as ever with two sold every second around the world.

Renowned toy company Mattel found major success in 2023 with Barbie , directed by Little Women ’s Greta Gerwig. The movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, follows a curious Barbie and her Ken as they leave perfectly pink Barbie Land and venture into the real world, discovering the perils and restraints of human life. The movie was a smash hit and prompted the company to seek out other films based on toys such as UNO, Polly Pocket, and Barney the Dinosaur . Matchbox also has some in-house car-on-car competition as a Hot Wheels movie has also been announced.

Plot details for the Matchbox movie as well as a cast list are being kept well under wraps, but it has been reported that the IP could lead to a franchise. If Hargrave’s last franchise is to go anything by, we can expect some huge action sequences and car chases, matchbox-sized or not.

The Matchbox movie does not have a release date yet.