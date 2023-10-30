Loki season 2 trailer raises the stakes for its final two episodes

Marvel has released a trailer for the final two episodes of Loki season 2.

"All of existence is in grave danger," Loki warns in the trailer. A montage of action-packed clips ensues, including Mobius hilariously slapping Brad Wolfe and Miss Minutes rather spookily glitching.

Loki season 2 episode 4 revealed Ravonna Renslayer's secret past and ended on a massive cliffhanger. With only two episodes to go and the stakes higher than ever, things are heating up for our favorite heroes.

"Loki, if you're too late, you will be lost to time...forever," OB says in the brief clip. "And Mobius will lose all of his skin." The latter is met with a reluctant thumbs up.

The second season began with everyone's favorite God of Mischief time-slipping through the TVA, skipping back and forth between past and present. Loki and Mobius enlist a new character for help, Ouroboros aka OB, who seems to be the only TVA employee who's never had his memory erased by He Who Remains. From there, we jump to the 80s, then to 1983, run into Victor Timely, and end on an extremely emotional episode 4. It's been a doozy.

The trailer ends with the ominous phrase, "You won't believe what's coming," and we're so ready.

