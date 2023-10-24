Loki season 2 director has the final say on those X-Men Easter Eggs, and explains what they really mean

Loki season 2 director and production designer Kasra Farahani has debunked those supposed X-Men Easter eggs.

"No, I don't even know the doors people are talking about," Farahani told the Phase Zero podcast. "We were looking at subterranean missile bunkers. missile silos, from the Cold War era. There's some insanely heavy fortified doors in those bunkers and that's where the doors come from."

Many fans have speculated that a set of doors in the TVA looked eerily similar to that of the entrance to Cerebro, the device Charles Xavier uses to enhance his telepathy and connect with every single mind on the planet. The device first appeared in X-Men #7 back in 1964, and made its first onscreen appearance in 2000's X-Men – where it was sabotaged by Mystique in an attempt to kill Xavier.

Cerebro appears again in X2: X-Men United, where villain William Stryker creates his own version with the goal of killing of the world's population of mutants, and again in each subsequent X-Men sequel. It also appears in Logan, Dark Phoenix, and even Deadpool 2 where it's used by Wade Wilson himself.

Basically, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility if Loki decided to tease it – especially given that a new X-Men is reportedly in development and set to be the first official X-Men film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki season 2 is currently streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guides and explainers: